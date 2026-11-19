More than a year after its inauguration, the Government Railway Police (GRP) station at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) is still functioning out of six metal containers, with nearly 50 personnel working without basic facilities such as functional washrooms, changing rooms and adequate drinking water. A dispute between Central Railway and the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) over land allotment has delayed the construction of a permanent police station, officials said.

The station, inaugurated on August 15, 2025, has a sanctioned strength of around 180 personnel. However, the temporary arrangement has left those deployed there struggling with inadequate infrastructure, including the absence of a dedicated record room to store important police documents and a designated space to handle juveniles.

Police personnel said they have been using washrooms on railway platforms for over a year. The lack of hygienic facilities has been particularly difficult for women personnel, who also do not have a designated changing room.

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“We have to use the washrooms on the platforms. Female staff face difficulties in finding hygienic facilities and are exposed to the risk of infections and other health problems,” a police official said.

In a letter dated October 2, addressed to Central Railway and the RLDA, the GRP sought permission to dig a pit to facilitate the installation of washrooms at the premises, citing the large number of personnel deployed at the station.

The absence of air-conditioning in five of the six containers has added to the discomfort. A senior police official said the metal structures become extremely humid, making it difficult for personnel to work inside them.

“Officers often feel suffocated. One of the containers has an air-conditioner, which an officer brought from his residence,” the official said.

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The temporary premises also lack a designated Balsnehi room, a child-friendly space required under the Juvenile Justice framework for dealing with children in need of care and protection or children in conflict with the law.

“If we find a juvenile, we are required to provide the child assistance in the Balsnehi room. We do not have such a facility at this temporary police station,” a senior official said.

Personnel have also reported spotting snakes on the premises, which they said lacks adequate fencing.

The GRP said it had repeatedly written to Central Railway and the RLDA seeking basic facilities, including a letter from GRP Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar. While the RLDA has provided electricity following the correspondence, other issues remain unresolved.

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“We are optimistic that the other issues will be sorted out soon. We are in talks with both authorities,” said Jabar Tamboli, Senior Police Inspector, LTT GRP.

When contacted, an RLDA official said Central Railway was the competent authority to comment on the matter.

Central Railway spokesperson Dr Swapnil Nilla, however, said the department had not received any formal communication from the GRP.

“As per the available information, Central Railway has not yet received any formal communication from the GRP regarding the same. If some issues are raised by the GRP, the same will be communicated and efforts to resolve them will be made appropriately,” he said.