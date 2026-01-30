Lokhandwala firing case: Andheri Court grants bail to actor Kamaal R Khan

Defence cited lack of arrest grounds, absence of motive

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 06:51 PM IST
Kamaal R KhanKamaal R Khan was arrested on charges of attempted culpable homicide and committing an act endangering the personal safety of others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in addition to sections of the Arms Act. (Source: File)
A magistrate court in Andheri on Friday granted bail to actor Kamaal R Khan, who was arrested last week in connection with an incident in which two bullets were fired at a residential building in Lokhandwala, Andheri.

Khan was arrested on charges of attempted culpable homicide and committing an act endangering the personal safety of others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in addition to sections of the Arms Act.

Seeking bail, Khan’s lawyer Sana Raees Khan argued that he was not informed of the specific grounds of arrest, as required under law.

She also said the police had not cited any motive for the alleged act of firing at the building with the intent to harm anyone, adding that Khan had no prior enmity with the residents involved.

Earlier this month, on January 18, police received a complaint from writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra and model Prateek Baid, who reside on the second and fourth floors respectively of the Nalanda building in Andheri. They told police they heard a sound resembling a gunshot and later found a ‘bullet’ inside their homes.

Also Read | Kamaal R Khan booked for obscene comments against LGBTQ community

During the probe, police recovered bullets and began examining possible locations from where they could have been fired to land inside the two flats. A drone was used to study the possible trajectory of the bullets. Police claimed that a check of registered weapon owners in the vicinity from where the bullets could have been fired led them to Khan.

Khan’s lawyer submitted before the court that while he is a valid licence holder of a firearm, its effective range is only 20 metres, whereas the distance between his residence and the building where the bullets were found is over 1,500 metres — making his involvement impossible.

The detailed order outlining the reasons for the grant of bail is yet to be made available.

