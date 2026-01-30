Lokhandwala firing case: Andheri Court grants bail to actor Kamaal R Khan

Kamaal R Khan was arrested on charges of attempted culpable homicide and committing an act endangering the personal safety of others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in addition to sections of the Arms Act. (Source: File)

A magistrate court in Andheri on Friday granted bail to actor Kamaal R Khan, who was arrested last week in connection with an incident in which two bullets were fired at a residential building in Lokhandwala, Andheri.

Khan was arrested on charges of attempted culpable homicide and committing an act endangering the personal safety of others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in addition to sections of the Arms Act.

Seeking bail, Khan’s lawyer Sana Raees Khan argued that he was not informed of the specific grounds of arrest, as required under law.

She also said the police had not cited any motive for the alleged act of firing at the building with the intent to harm anyone, adding that Khan had no prior enmity with the residents involved.