Lokayukta orders SIT on air pollution in Taloja, nearby areas

Maharashtra Lokayukta has directed the state environment department to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to monitor the level of gases released in the air by chemical industries in Taloja MIDC and its surrounding areas and submit a report within three weeks.

In a hearing held on February 17, Lokayukta Justice V M Kanade directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to find out which chemical industries in Taloja MIDC and its surrounding areas are releasing obnoxious gases and other pollutants and direct them to install air pollution control devices.

“The environment department and the MPCB shall install such meters or technical equipment, which can measure the quality of air. They shall also devise some mechanism to find out who are responsible for release of obnoxious gases in the area,” the order said. The SIT, comprising technicians, a police officer and a bureaucrat, will depute a team to monitor the levels of gases.

The Lokayukta also directed that a notice be issued to the Taloja Manufacturing Association, asking it to submit a report on what steps it is taking to curb air and water pollution.

“Prima facie, I am satisfied that the instances of air pollution have increased and therefore, I direct the MPCB to start taking action against those responsible. This should be done within three weeks by issuing showcause notices to the industries, who are releasing these obnoxious gases,” the order said.

On the MPCB maintaining that it is going to take the help of IIT, Bombay, to find a permanent solution to the problem of air pollution, the Lokayukta said: “I am of the view that it is necessary to monitor the release of obnoxious gases at night and check the level of air pollution…”