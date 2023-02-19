scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

Lokayukta orders SIT on air pollution in Taloja, nearby areas

n a hearing held on February 17, Lokayukta Justice V M Kanade directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to find out which chemical industries in Taloja MIDC and its surrounding areas are releasing obnoxious gases and other pollutants and direct them to install air pollution control devices.

The Lokayukta also directed that a notice be issued to the Taloja Manufacturing Association, asking it to submit a report on what steps it is taking to curb air and water pollution. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Lokayukta orders SIT on air pollution in Taloja, nearby areas
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Maharashtra Lokayukta has directed the state environment department to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to monitor the level of gases released in the air by chemical industries in Taloja MIDC and its surrounding areas and submit a report within three weeks.

In a hearing held on February 17, Lokayukta Justice V M Kanade directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to find out which chemical industries in Taloja MIDC and its surrounding areas are releasing obnoxious gases and other pollutants and direct them to install air pollution control devices.

“The environment department and the MPCB shall install such meters or technical equipment, which can measure the quality of air. They shall also devise some mechanism to find out who are responsible for release of obnoxious gases in the area,” the order said. The SIT, comprising technicians, a police officer and a bureaucrat, will depute a team to monitor the levels of gases.

The Lokayukta also directed that a notice be issued to the Taloja Manufacturing Association, asking it to submit a report on what steps it is taking to curb air and water pollution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...

“Prima facie, I am satisfied that the instances of air pollution have increased and therefore, I direct the MPCB to start taking action against those responsible. This should be done within three weeks by issuing showcause notices to the industries, who are releasing these obnoxious gases,” the order said.

More from Mumbai

On the MPCB maintaining that it is going to take the help of IIT, Bombay, to find a permanent solution to the problem of air pollution, the Lokayukta said: “I am of the view that it is necessary to monitor the release of obnoxious gases at night and check the level of air pollution…”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 00:36 IST
Next Story

Shinde camp keen to take over shakhas, offices controlled by Thackeray Sena

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close