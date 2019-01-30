Will contest from Jalna against Danve: Arjun Khotkar

Shiv Sena leader and Minister of State Arjun Khotkar on Tuesday said he would contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Jalna constituency against Maharashtra BJP chief and MP Raosaheb Danve. He said he would contest even if the Sena and BJP formed an alliance.

Advertising

“For many years, the BJP used to win the polls on our strength. The way the BJP is behaving is very painful. It is very arrogant. So, I will contest hundred per cent to defeat their arrogance and will win it,” said Khotkar in Nashik on Tuesday.

Khotkar, Minister of State for Textiles, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Development, was responding to a question whether he would contest the Jalna Lok Sabha seat, which is currently represented by Danve. “Elections keep coming every five years and are not new for us. I have been in politics for the past 30 years. A candidate who has support of people wins the polls. I am there in the field this time,” he added.

The remarks came a day after the Sena said it was the big brother in the alliance without making its stand clear on the alliance with BJP for Lok Sabha polls.