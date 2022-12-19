Lok Sabha polls in 2024 going to be a ‘mahasangram’, target is 51% votes: BJP

Senior BJP leaders said Monday that the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024 must be considered as a ‘mahasangram’ as they set an ambitious target of 51 per cent vote share.

C T Ravi, BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, and the party’s Maharashtra President Chandrashekhar Bawankule made the comments while addressing a meeting in Nagpur. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra BJP unit office bearers, elected members, and district chiefs.

Ravi said the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 are crucial and urged the state BJP to swing into poll preparations at the grass root level. He said, “The Loksabha elections in 2024 should be treated as mahasangram (big battle). The party should start poll preparations on a war footing and its target should be to achieve 51 per cent of votes.”

According to Ravi, whenever the country confronted a crisis it was Maharashtra which showed the way of displaying its leadership. He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, which was at the helm for 2.5 years, proved to be a failure. It was a corrupt government and failed to address public issues, Ravi added.

The senior BJP leader added, “Now, Maharashtra has a double engine government lead by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It has set in process developmental politics”. “The BJP should not become complacent. Our struggle continues. The welfare schemes launched by the government should reach people. The party workers should inform people of good public schemes implemented by the government.”

While addressing the meeting, Bawankule echoed similar views. He said, “After the Shinde-Fadnavis government took the reins of Maharashtra, people in large numbers have associated with the BJP. The organisational expansion is high on our agenda and it is receiving good response.”

There is a lot of enthusiasm amongst workers, he said. “At the same time, we have to keep in mind that the target is high. In the next elections, we have to poll 51 per cent of the votes. It is a daunting task but achievable,” he said.