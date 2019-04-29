Mumbai: Duo planning to break into houses on poll day arrested

Pydhonie police on Sunday arrested two men for allegedly planning to break into houses in South Mumbai on Monday, when residents step out to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

The accused, Shiva Salim Shaikh and Kanu Puna Malik, both residents of Masjid Bunder, were arrested from Carnac Bunder near Crawford Market, where they had allegedly met to hatch the plan for the break-ins, police said.

An officer from Pydhonie police station said, “We had received information that the two men, who were planning to cause disruptions at voting booths in the city, would meet at Carnac Bunder. Accordingly, we laid a trap to catch the two men.”

The police intercepted the two men at Sant Tukaram road junction and took them to police station for questioning. “We detained them at the police station and inquired whether they had any plan to disrupt the voting process on Monday. Simultaneously, we checked their past records and found they were history-sheeters who were previously arrested by LT Marg police,” a police officer said.

During interrogation, the police found that the duo was planning to rob houses when people stepped out to cast their votes on Monday.

Senior Police Inspector Avinash Kannade of Pydhonie police station said the arrest “was a prevention measure”.