Mumbai: Day after BJP rally, NCP plans show of strength in Beed

A DAY after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and minister Pankaja Munde held a public meeting at Beed, NCP on Thursday decided to hold a show of strength in the district in the third week of February.

On Wednesday, senior NCP leader and former minister Jaidutta Kshirsagar had shared the dais with Fadnavis and Pankaja at Beed — the home turf of estranged cousins Pankaja and NCP’s Dhananjay Munde. This had given rise to speculation that Kshirsagar may shift to BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Kshirsagar is vying for the Beed Assembly constituency, sources said.

An NCP leader said, “Kshirsagar is upset with NCP as he believes Dhananjay is getting more importance in the organisation. As a result, his political importance in the district is being undermined.”

“We plan to hold a rally in the third week of February. The final date is yet to be decided,” said another leader. When contacted, Pankaja said: “In Beed, we have always given priority to development. Overriding political differences, we have always joined hands to make development a common cause.” A close aide quoted Kshirsagar as saying: “Our real concern is development of Beed. I thank the CM for taking the initiative to bring development to this district.”

However, a NCP leader said: “Pankaja Munde has always tried to get established leaders from the NCP to consolidate her own political base. In the past, she roped in NCP leader Suresh Dhas. Now, BJP is trying to get Kshirsagar… The fact that BJP has to look towards NCP leaders, shows that Pankaja Munde’s electoral base in Beed is shrinking.”

In a veiled warning to Dhananjay, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, and NCP, Pankaja said: “If anybody comes in the way of development, I will put them inside a bottle and put the lid on.” She also accused her cousin of politicising the death of her father Gopinath Munde.

When contacted, Dhananjay said, “People always support a leader who has served them selflessly. I don’t have to poach leaders from any party to show my strength… Everybody in Beed knows I was the popular candidate for the 2009 Assembly elections. But I took a step back to make way for Pankaja in the state elections. I had campaigned for her.” Dhananjay had quit BJP to join NCP in 2013, as he was upset with Gopinath Munde allegedly promoting Pankaja in the party.

On Gopinath Munde’s death, Dhananjay said, “The mysterious death of my uncle is lurking in the minds of every individual. Should the people not know what caused his death? It is about public sentiments. There is no politics.” While NCP and BJP have not announced their Beed candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, sources said that BJP is likely to field sitting MP Pritam Munde. NCP, meanwhile, is exploring various options, including Amar Pandit.