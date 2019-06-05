Lok Sabha elections: BJP won 5 out of 9 SC-ST seats in Maharashtra

The unrest amongst Dalits and tribals in Maharashtra which led to massive street protests last year failed to dent the electoral march of the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Of the total nine reserved seats — SC (five) and ST (four) — out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the BJP won five seats. Its alliance partner Shiv Sena won three and the Yuva Swabhimani Party one.

The Congress-NCP, which always banked on its traditional Dalit and tribal vote bank, could not win a single SC and ST Lok Sabha seat.

The results assembly-wise when analysed for 54 reserved – SC (29) and ST (25) – seats out of a total 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra has put the BJP ahead in 25 seats; Shiv Sena (15); Congress (nine); NCP (one); Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (two); and Yuva Swabhiman Party (two).

The violence on December 31, 2017, in Bhima Koregaon had led to anger and unrest among Dalits. Dalits led by Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar had called a statewide bandh. The Dalit agitation on January 3, 2018, had brought Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra to a standstill.

Another incident which kept the ruling BJP government on toes was the adivasi (tribal) long march in March 2018. The tribals took to the streets to demand their long-pending forest land rights.

“Without the support of Dalits and tribals, the BJP would not have been able to get such a massive mandate across India, including Maharashtra. Although there was anger following the Bhima Koregaon violence and other instances of atrocities against Dalits or the unfulfilled promise of tribal land rights, it shows the Centre-state tackled the crisis well,” Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athavale said.

“Whenever there are atrocities or injustice we have immediately flagged the respective states or Centre. So, there was no question of taking Dalits’ or tribals’ support for granted,” he added. According to him, policy reforms like Mudra Loan and Stand-Up India have also benefited Dalits and tribals.

However, Ambedkar believes the poll results in the reserved seats does not necessarily mean Dalits and tribals voted for the BJP overwhelmingly. “The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi polled more than 35 lakh votes (14 per cent). Majority of the votes have come from Dalits and tribals. It appears we could not translate the vote share into winning seats. We lacked organisation base at the grassroots and resources,” he said.

Minister Girish Mahajan, who was entrusted with the job of talking to the agitators, said, “The electoral mandate shows that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis succeeded in earning goodwill among all segments, including Dalits and tribals. His approach has always been to lend a helping hand. And not treat protesters as rivals or enemies.”