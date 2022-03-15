Lok Adalat helps recover e-challan dues worth Rs 70.17 crore in Maharashtra

The Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), better known as Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police, recovered e-challan dues collectively worth Rs 70.17 crore for 14.28 lakh e-challans across Maharashtra within a month’s time with the help of Lok Adalat, which took place on March 12.

On February 12, for the third time, the Highway Traffic Police took the Lok Adalat route to recover pending e-challan dues. They started serving pre-litigation notices to motorists who defaulted on their e-challan payments asking them to be present before the respective Lok Adalat.

The pre-litigation notices were served by SMS on their registered mobile phone numbers. The link allows one to download the notice. Owners of 80.66 lakh vehicles were served these notices. The total e-challan of these motorists was 2.36 crore and the collective campaign of these e-challan stands at Rs 996.85 crore.

Motorists who failed to appear before the Lok Adalat on March 12 will now have to face a case before the regular court, said a highway traffic police official.

From 2019, when the e-challan system was started, till February this year, 3.18 crore e-challans remain unpaid with the total due totalling Rs 1,332 crore. In December 2021, through Lok Adalat, an amount worth Rs 51.01 crore was recovered.