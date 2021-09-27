Lok Adalat disposes of 8.48 lakh cases, total settlement amount stands at Rs 1,317 crore

A total of 8.48 lakh cases, including 7.2 lakh pre-litigation cases and 63,420 pending cases, were settled before the Lok-Adalats. The cases were settled during the programme of the second National Lok Adalat of this year held on Saturday across Maharashtra. The total settlement amount was around Rs 1,317.59 crore.

Nearly 33.33 lakh pre-litigation and 3.98 lakh pending cases before various courts were taken up in the Lok Adalats organised through the three high courts, 34 district and 309 taluka legal services authorities/committees.

A three-day special drive before the day of Lok Adalats was also undertaken in which 64,219 pending cases before various courts were disposed of.

Moreover, nearly 4,83,057 traffic e-challan cases were also disposed of through the Lok Adalat organised by Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA), Rs 22.71 crore was realised by the state traffic police department.

According to the Mumbai District Legal Services Authority (MDLSA), “historic recovery of Rs 335 crore was made through Lok Adalats held in Mumbai on Saturday and 1,57,884 cases were disposed of.

Moreover, the MDLSA, through its secretary Hitendra Wani said that “to change the attitude of the society towards transgenders,” for the first time, in Lok Adalat, three transgenders were appointed as panellists in the Lok Adalat organised at City Civil and Sessions Court, Mumbai.

At the Mumbai family court in Bandra, 44 cases were settled amicably and eight families about to get separated were reconciled on Saturday. In Yavatmal, a husband and wife were reunited after a 14-year long dispute between them.

The cases were decided in virtual mode, helping the parties sitting far away to resolve cases pending for decades, including a vehicle theft case of 1996, which was compounded by the complainant through videoconference sitting in the USA.

E-Lok Adalat was held in Mumbai through judge Kishore M Jaiswal and panel members advocate Kirti Godbole and advocate Kedar Purav, wherein a 75-year-old man appeared through virtual mode and settled a family dispute with the daughter-in-law.

The next Lok Adalat is scheduled on December 11.