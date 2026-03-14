Lohardongri iron ore project put on hold; activist ends hunger strike in Nagpur

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The Maharashtra government has temporarily halted further action on the proposed Lohardongri iron ore mining project in Brahmapuri taluka of Chandrapur district following environmental concerns and a hunger strike by local activist Bandu Dhotre.
In a letter addressed to Dhotre, Special Duty Officer Uday Dhage said the government had received a representation regarding the proposed opencast iron ore project at Mouza Lohardongri under the Brahmapuri Forest Division.
The Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife had on January 6 recommended the project for wildlife clearance and forwarded it to the National Board for Wildlife, subject to conditions, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
However, the government has now decided to temporarily stay further proceedings related to the project. A final decision on cancelling the wildlife clearance recommendation will be taken at the next meeting of the State Wildlife Board.
The government has also decided to convene a meeting with the state Forest Minister to discuss various demands related to the growing human–wildlife conflict in the region.
Following the assurance, Dhotre ended his indefinite hunger strike on Saturday.
Chandrapur MLA Kishor Jorgewar said the protest had become a symbol of the district’s effort to protect the environment. He said the forest minister had earlier clarified in the Assembly that the government had no intention of granting permission to the project.
Jorgewar added that Guardian Minister and Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike visited the protest site on Friday, assured Dhotre regarding the demands, and persuaded him to end the fast.
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