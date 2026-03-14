Lohardongri iron ore project put on hold; activist ends hunger strike in Nagpur

Following the assurance, Dhotre ended his indefinite hunger strike on Saturday. (Credit: Bandu Dhotre X)

The Maharashtra government has temporarily halted further action on the proposed Lohardongri iron ore mining project in Brahmapuri taluka of Chandrapur district following environmental concerns and a hunger strike by local activist Bandu Dhotre.

In a letter addressed to Dhotre, Special Duty Officer Uday Dhage said the government had received a representation regarding the proposed opencast iron ore project at Mouza Lohardongri under the Brahmapuri Forest Division.

The Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife had on January 6 recommended the project for wildlife clearance and forwarded it to the National Board for Wildlife, subject to conditions, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.