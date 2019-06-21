Logistics firm staffer flees with gold worth Rs 6.6 crore in Mumbai

AN EMPLOYEE of a logistics firm transporting gold from a private company to a bank vault in Zaveri Bazaar walked out of the maximum security facility with 20 kg of the precious metal worth Rs 6.6 crore in broad daylight and fled.

The loader managed to evade two gun-toting security guards, two other loaders, CCTV cameras and the bank’s internal security. The LT Marg police have registered an FIR in the case and are on the lookout for the accused who is believed to have already left the city.

A senior police officer said that the heist took place around 3 pm on Wednesday when a vehicle from Brink’s India arrived at the vault of one of the largest government-owned banks located in Zaveri Bazaar to deposit the gold belonging to a private company.

“It is one of the largest vaults in the city if not the country,” a senior officer said.

While depositing the gold, the accused, believed to be one of the three loaders, was carrying a pack of 200 gold biscuits weighing 100 grams each.

“In one moment, instead of going inside the bank, he turned around a pillar and walked out ensuring that he was not spotted by the security guards or the loaders,” the officer said.

It was around 20 minutes later that the security guards and other loaders realised that the accused had not returned from inside the vault. When they could not spot him inside the bank or outside, they realised that he had fled, the officer said.

During the course of investigation, the police said that the accused, round 25 years old, had been employed by the logistics company in April.

“We are now checking if he has any past criminal record or if there was anyone else along with him who may have helped him carry out the crime,” a senior officer said.

Based on CCTV footage and scanning mobile data, the police have found that the accused had left the city and was headed to his native place in north India.

The crime branch is also probing the case.

When contacted, Chetan Rohella, security head of Brink’s India, said he could not comment as an investigation is underway.