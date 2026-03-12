Locked gates, confusion, long waits in Vidhan Bhavan after bomb threat mail

Mumbai Police dog squad inspects the Vidhan Bhavan premises after a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax. (Express Photo)

The morning routine at Mumbai’s Vidhan Bhavan was abruptly disrupted on Thursday after a bomb threat email triggered a massive security sweep, leaving legislators and staff stranded outside the gates of the legislative complex for nearly an hour.

As word of the threat spread, security personnel halted entry into the premises while bomb detection teams and dog squads began combing the complex. Staff members and legislators who had arrived early for the day’s proceedings were asked to remain outside the gates until the checks were completed.

Several employees gathered near the entrance, trying to understand what had caused the sudden security alert.