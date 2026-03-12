Locked gates, confusion, long waits in Vidhan Bhavan after bomb threat mail

For nearly an hour, entry to the premises remained restricted while security personnel carried out checks and verified identities before allowing anyone inside.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 12, 2026 08:33 PM IST
Mumbai Police dog squad inspects the Vidhan Bhavan premises after a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax.
The morning routine at Mumbai’s Vidhan Bhavan was abruptly disrupted on Thursday after a bomb threat email triggered a massive security sweep, leaving legislators and staff stranded outside the gates of the legislative complex for nearly an hour.

As word of the threat spread, security personnel halted entry into the premises while bomb detection teams and dog squads began combing the complex. Staff members and legislators who had arrived early for the day’s proceedings were asked to remain outside the gates until the checks were completed.

Several employees gathered near the entrance, trying to understand what had caused the sudden security alert.

NCP-SP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar, who had arrived early for a special sitting of the legislative assembly, said the locked gates initially caught many by surprise.

“When I reached the gate, I found it locked. This was unusual. I have never experienced something like this before,” Kshirsagar said.

He said many legislators and staff members stood outside for some time before they were informed about the bomb threat email.

“I did not know what had happened initially, so I asked the security staff. They told me there had been a bomb threat and that security teams were carrying out checks inside,” he said.

Kshirsagar added that the situation felt unprecedented given that the Budget Session is currently underway and the area is usually among the most heavily guarded zones in the city.

Inside the Legislative Council as well, the development caused concern among members.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab demanded that the government inform legislators about the threat and the steps being taken to address it.

“We represent 12 crore people of Maharashtra. If we ourselves are not safe, it raises questions about the law and order situation in the state,” Parab said.

Another Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC, Milind Narvekar, urged the government to consider adjourning the day’s proceedings so that security agencies could conduct a complete inspection of the building.

He said that with police and security agencies under pressure, the day could be dedicated to security protocol, with the session extended by a day to make up for the lost time.

As the checks concluded and security teams cleared the premises, legislators and staff were gradually allowed inside the complex, though the tense start to the morning left many unsettled.

