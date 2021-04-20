Lockdown package should reach weaker segments: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Monday said the various welfare schemes announced for the socially and economically weaker segments of the population to cope with the Covid-19 lockdown should be effectively and strictly implemented. While reviewing these schemes, he reiterated that the Rs 5,476 crore package announced by the CM following the lockdown must reach the specified segments at the earliest. He added the finance department has made provisions for adequate funds.

There are seven crore beneficiaries of the food security scheme. The scheme, which will cost Rs 90 crore in its implementation, will provide three kg of wheat and two kg of rice to each individual. Two lakh shivbhojan thalis (free meals) will be distributed free of cost. The cost of this scheme is Rs 75 crore. Almost 35 lakh beneficiaries will be given financial assistance worth Rs 1,000 advance through Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojna, Shravanbal and Indira Gandhi Oldage Retired Pension schemes. The government has allowed district authorities to utilise 30 percent of the amount allocated in the district plan budget for Covid measures.

“The poor and the socially backward should get the benefits of welfare schemes, and must not be subjected to financial hardships during the lockdown,” Pawar said.