Saturday, March 20, 2021
Lockdown is not solution for rise in cases : Devendra Fadnavis

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: March 21, 2021 2:39:45 am
LEADER OF Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday said that imposing a complete lockdown to curb Covid-19 cases will be detrimental for the overall economy of the state and the poor whose livelihood depends on daily wages.

He told mediapersons that the state government should consider increasing Covid-19 tests and facilitating vaccination. “I am not in favour of a complete lockdown. It cannot be the practical option. Lockdown adversely impacts the livelihood of people, specially the poor. Instead, the alternative is to implement harsh restrictions and monitor areas that have reported a surge in cases.”

“Already, people have gone through a lockdown, which lasted for eight to 10 months… The state should make greater effort to increase the number of Covid tests. Vaccines should also be made readily available to the people,” he said.

