Lockdown extended in Maharashtra, CM pitches for pool testing

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that the lockdown in Maharashtra would continue “at least” until April 30, but that restrictions would be relaxed in some places and more stringent in some others.

He also said announcements about school and university examinations, allowing some industries to start operations, and the state’s plan to deal with migrant workers would be made before April 14.

Thackeray was addressing Maharashtra through social media platforms after the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the post April 14-strategy. During the meeting with the PM, he made a strong pitch for “pool testing” for COVID19, or group testing, which is seen as a quicker and more efficient way to test for the infection, especially if test kits are in short supply.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who later spoke to media in Maharashtra via video conferencing, said pool testing would increase testing capacity by 10 to 20 times. Tope, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray were accompanied the chief minister at the conference with the Prime Minister

“After explaining the situation in Maharashtra, I told PM Modi that I will continue the lockdown in state till April 30,” said Thackeray adding that from April 14, restrictions would be relaxed in some places and stricter in others depending on the case load of that area.

Tope told reporters that at the meeting with the PM, chief ministers were told that districts across the country may be classified as Red, that is those with 15 or more COVID-19 positive cases, Orange, or those with more than 15 positive cases, and Green, with zero COVID-19 positive cases, and decisions on restrictions would be taken on the basis of this categorisation.

The Chief Minister said the lockdown may continue in Maharashtra even after April 30 if people did not co-operate and COVID19 cases do not start coming down.

“I am saying lockdown will continue ‘at least’ till April 30. I am using the word ‘at least’ deliberately and emphasising it. It means that if the people are disciplined and avoid crowding at market places, then we may be able to prevent the further spread of the virus,” he added.

At the video conference with Modi, the Maharashtra chief minister said the state had increased testing. Of the 33,000 tests conducted so far, 1574 people have tested positive while 30,477 people have tested negative. 188 people have recovered and have been discharged, he added.

Thackeray, however, asked the union government to consider pool testing or group testing, and asked the Centre to supply PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits, N95 masks and other medical equipments at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also said that in the infected areas, the policy of immediate testing, isolation and quarantine is being implemented effectively.

“Though the mortality rate is high in the state compared to other states, the maximum deaths are from the high risk groups with people above the age of 60 and having other ailments,” said the CM.

According to the statement issued by Chief Minister’s office, Modi said many chief ministers had made useful suggestions related to lockdown. The Prime Minister said a decision would be taken in the next 2-3 days. “Though the lockdown needs to be extended, planning needs to be done differently for this period. Specially, we need to see how workers can get work and may need to decide that after speaking with industries,” said Modi.

