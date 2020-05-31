Lockdown 5.0: TCs to get magnifying glass to check tickets, walkie-talkies for emergencies

All the ticket staff will be allowed to board a train on their duty after undergoing a screening and will also be equipped with a thermal scanner for any situation onboard. (Representational) All the ticket staff will be allowed to board a train on their duty after undergoing a screening and will also be equipped with a thermal scanner for any situation onboard. (Representational)

Equipping ticket examiners with a magnifying glass to enable them to check tickets from a distance along with a walkie-talkie in case of an emergency are some of the instructions issued by the Railway Board to ensure distancing between its ticket examiners and passengers onboard the 100 pairs of special trains that will run from June 1.

In guidelines issued for ticket checking staff, the board has also asked ticket examiners to do away with their customary black coat and tie while wearing their name plate and badge on their shirts to prevent chances of infection.

All the ticket staff will be allowed to board a train on their duty after undergoing a screening and will also be equipped with a thermal scanner for any situation onboard. All the staff will get protective gear, such as face shields along with gloves, mask and head cover. There will also be checks conducted to ensure that the staff adheres to it.

The guidelines state that magnifying glass should be provided if possible to ticketing staff to ensure that they do not have to touch tickets, whether it’s a physical copy or mobile phones, and can check it from afar. All staff will keep their positions updated through the Aarogya Setu app.

The divisional railway managers have been asked to ensure that the test rooms of ticket examiners are sanitised and fresh linen is provided to them each time they enter after interacting with passengers.

The ticket examiners have been advised to wear clean clothes and full sleeves. If, during the journey, any passengers are found to have developed Covid-19 symptoms, they will be isolated by the ticket examiner with the help of Railway Protection Force personnel.

