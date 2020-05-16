Local urban bodies: PM insurance plan also for contract staff in contact with Covid patients, Bombay HC told

Justice S J Kathawalla was hearing a writ petition filed by Samaj Samata Kamgar Sangh, a body of sanitation and health workers of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Justice S J Kathawalla was hearing a writ petition filed by Samaj Samata Kamgar Sangh, a body of sanitation and health workers of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The Union Government on Friday informed the Bombay High Court that the Rs 50-lakh cover insurance under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kamgar Package Insurance Scheme For Health Workers can be extended to contractual civic workers, involved in essential services, but only those who may come in direct contact with Covid-19 patients.

Justice S J Kathawalla was hearing a writ petition filed by Samaj Samata Kamgar Sangh, a body of sanitation and health workers of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The plea filed through advocates Bhavesh Parmar, Rahul Gaikwad and Nikita Abhyankar sought a daily allowance and insurance for 6,277 essential services’ workers, including 3,261 engaged in solid waste management, road cleaning and day-to-day transportation of garbage.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh clarified that the insurance scheme will apply to any person on Covid-19 duty, who may come in direct contact with patients and succumb, whether a contractual employee or not.

The HC also asked NMMC to specify whether a daily allowance of Rs 300 can be granted to the contractual workers. After hearing NMMC’s response, the bench is likely to pass an order on May 16.

