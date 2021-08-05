Lockdown not permanent, considering allowing people to travel by local trains: Uddhav Thackeray

Four days after easing some restrictions, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the state government is considering allowing people to travel by Mumbai suburban local trains, with officials saying the modalities were still under discussion.

Thackeray said the government has made relaxations wherever possible. “The Covid situation in the state is a mix as it has improved in some places. While it is not worrisome in some places but should not reach that level. Wherever we could provide relaxation, we have given and, at some places, we haven’t as there is no option,” said the chief minister, who was speaking at an event to inaugurate an office building of the BMC.

“The lockdown isn’t permanent. When will local (trains) start? We are considering starting it. We will grant these relaxations in other districts as well. But we will keep our responsibilities (for people) in mind and then we will ease the restrictions,” he added.

Sources in the state government said the decision on allowing people to travel by train is likely to be taken in the next few days. “But various options such as whether to allow only people who have taken two doses of vaccine or others as well are being considered. The issue with allowing people with two doses is about verifying them at railway stations. The government may also consider allowing people at non-peak hours,” an official said.

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve has said whenever the state government is ready to allow people to travel by local trains, the ministry will immediately grant permission.

In the wake of protests by traders and shopkeepers in Pune and other parts of the state against the continuing restrictions, the CM urged for patience. “I appeal to the people and traders, where we have not been able to ease the curbs, to keep restraint. It is not that wherever relaxations are given they are dear to us and others are not. We have to make these decisions keeping the safety of people in mind,” he added.



On Monday, the state government eased lockdown restrictions in 22 districts, allowing malls, gymnasiums, yoga centres, salons, beauty parlours and spas to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, while shops and establishments can remain open till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3 pm on Saturday. The restaurants can remain open with 50 per cent seating capacity till 4 pm on weekdays only.

These relaxations, however, are not applicable to Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar districts due to high positivity and growth rate in Covid cases.