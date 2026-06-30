Viral news report leads police to murder weapon in Mumbai local train killing

Police said the recovered knife matched the weapon allegedly used by accused Roshan Suverna (right) to kill 22 year old Mayank Lohar (left). (Image: Social Media)

The knife allegedly used to murder a 22-year-old commuter inside a moving Mumbai local train last week was not recovered through a police search. Instead, it surfaced after a hotel worker recognised it from television news coverage and alerted the police.

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday told a Borivali court that the breakthrough came after the manager of a hotel in Borivali (West) approached investigators saying one of his employees had identified the knife shown in news reports of the June 23 murder.

According to police, hotel employee Kundan Kumar said he had found the knife near the exit of Platforms 2 and 3 at Borivali railway station on the night of the murder while returning from shopping. Believing it had been discarded by someone, he handed it to his colleague Sagar Kumar, who kept it inside a cardboard box in the hotel’s staff room after informing the management. The hotel staff handed over the knife to the GRP on June 29 after watching news reports about the murder.