Viral news report leads police to murder weapon in Mumbai local train killing

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday told a Borivali court that the breakthrough came after the manager of a hotel in Borivali (West) approached investigators saying one of his employees had identified the knife shown in news reports of the June 23 murder.
According to police, hotel employee Kundan Kumar said he had found the knife near the exit of Platforms 2 and 3 at Borivali railway station on the night of the murder while returning from shopping. Believing it had been discarded by someone, he handed it to his colleague Sagar Kumar, who kept it inside a cardboard box in the hotel’s staff room after informing the management. The hotel staff handed over the knife to the GRP on June 29 after watching news reports about the murder.
Police said the recovered knife matched the weapon allegedly used by accused Roshan Suvernato kill 22 year old Mayank Lohar inside a first class compartment of a Churchgate Nallasopara fast local train.
The court on Tuesday extended Suverna’s police custody till July 6 after investigators said they needed more time to establish why he had allegedly been carrying the knife for nearly seven months and whether it had been used in any previous offence. Police said he will also be booked under Sections 37(1)(a) read with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act for allegedly carrying the weapon.
The murder took place on the night of June 23 between Andheri and Borivali stations after Lohar allegedly asked Suverna to shut the train door as rainwater was entering the coach. Police said the argument escalated and Suverna allegedly stabbed Lohar multiple times.
During interrogation, Suverna allegedly told investigators he had procured the knife nearly seven months ago from an Amazon warehouse where his friend, Tushar Sarvaiya, worked. Sarvaiya was later questioned and is said to have corroborated the accused’s statement.
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Suverna also allegedly told police he had thrown the knife while escaping through the subway towards the west side of Borivali station. Acting on his disclosure, investigators searched the route with the accused on June 25 and conducted a panchnama at the spot identified by him, but failed to recover the weapon.
The chance tip from the hotel eventually led investigators to the knife.
Police told the court they are now examining why Suverna had allegedly been carrying the weapon for months before the incident, whether it had figured in any earlier crime, besides scrutinising his antecedents and analysing his call detail records.
Suverna’s lawyer opposed the extension of custody, telling the court that “the investigation being conducted by the prosecution is flawed and procedurally defective, and is affected by procedural irregularities.”
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
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Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More