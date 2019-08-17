Local services to be halted from Mumbai Central to Churchgate

Train services between Mumbai Central and Churchgate will be suspended between 1 am and 4.30 am on Sunday as the Western Railway has scheduled dismantling of a section of the foot overbridge at Marine Lines.

The train departing from Virar at 11.30 pm will end at Mumbai Central and will be reversed as Borivali 91297 from there. The train departing from Borivali at 12.18 am and 12.30 am will also run up to Mumbai Central only.

Two trains that leave Churchgate at 4.15 am and 4.19 am will instead depart from Mumbai Central at 4.25 am and 4.29 am, respectively. There will be no trains between Churchgate and Mumbai Central for three and a half hours.

The last train departing from Virar at 12.05 am will end at Mumbai Central.