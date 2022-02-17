Local bodies with autonomy realised dream of welfare democracy: Bombay HC

Petitioner advocate Rajendra Raut, voter of the gram panchayat, had levelled against the sarpanch allegations of corruption, gross negligence and misconduct in discharge of his duties.

THE AURANGABAD of the Bombay High Court last week observed that “the local bodies having administrative, legislative and financial autonomy with dedicated bureaucracy at local level have helped this country realise its dream.” It added that “local governments elected by people imbibe democratic functioning of society involving people in the said area.”

“Democracy can be described as ‘power of people’, a way of governing, which depends upon the will of the people. For the essence of democracy is the decentralisation of power and allowing governance to reach at the grass root level for welfare of people,” the court said.

Maintaining this, a single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre on February 10 dismissed a plea which had challenged the reinstatement of Radhakisan Mhetre, a sarpanch of village Nalwandi in Beed district.

Petitioner advocate Rajendra Raut, voter of the gram panchayat, had levelled against the sarpanch allegations of corruption, gross negligence and misconduct in discharge of his duties. Raut made a complaint before the Divisional Commissioner, who, in July, last year concluded that the respondent sarpanch had committed misconduct. The sarpanch was removed from the post.

Thereafter, the sarpanch made an appeal before the Minister of Rural Development Department who set aside an order of the Divisional Commissioner and reinstated him, prompting Raut to approach the HC challenging the minister’s decision and sought it to be quashed and set aside.

However, the bench upheld the minister’s order stating that it was passed with due procedure and said that Raut’s plea was ‘without any merit and substance and therefore does not warrant any consideration.”