Loan waiver rollout begins in Maharashtra; 17 lakh farmers to get relief by July 31

Fadnavis said the verification exercise was necessary to eliminate duplicate entries submitted by banks and ensure that only eligible farmers receive the benefit. (Image: Devendra Fadnavis/X)

The Maharashtra government on Friday launched the Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Farm Loan Waiver Scheme by writing off the loans of seven farmers and sanctioning them fresh crop loans, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing that Rs 13,000 crore will be credited to 17 lakh farmers by July 31.

Launching the scheme in Pandharpur, Fadnavis said the remaining beneficiaries would be covered in the second and third phases after completion of the eligibility verification process.

“Rs 13,000 crore will be credited to 17 lakh farmers in the first phase before July 31. The remaining eligible farmers will receive the benefit after verification. Not a single eligible farmer will be left out,” he said.