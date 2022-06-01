Loan recovery agent booked for sexual harassment: police

A loan recovery agent was on Tuesday booked for allegedly sexually harassing a 48-year-old BJP leader in Mumbai.

The police said the accused asked the woman to repay a loan of Rs 5,600 taken from him by a person known to her. The woman has claimed that she neither knows the person who is supposed to have taken the loan nor the man who harassed her to repay the same.

According to the woman, on Tuesday, she had received an obscene photo morphed with her face on WhatsApp. “The message said that a person named Manoj Parab has taken a loan of Rs 5,600 and has given her cellphone number on the pretext that she is the guarantor. The message said if he did not repay the loan, her morphed photo will be uploaded on social media,” said an officer.

The woman in her complaint said that she is a BJP leader and had filed a police complaint on May 28 against an actor for making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook. While the police have registered an FIR on charges of sexual harassment under IPC and IT Act against an unknown person, the woman has claimed that said she suspects that the actor was behind the crime.