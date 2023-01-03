Loan fraud case: Bombay High Court seeks CBI’s reply to Kochhars’ plea seeking release

The Bombay High Court Tuesday directed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a reply to a plea seeking release from custody by former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak, in which they claimed their arrest by the agency was “illegal”.

They were arrested in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in loans provided to Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group. A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan posted further hearing to Friday (January 6) afternoon.

Chanda Kochhar stated she was arrested without prior sanction under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and also sought directions from the high court to quash and set aside the remand order and the CBI FIR.

ICICI Bank and Chanda Kochhar have been under regulatory scrutiny after The Indian Express first reported on March 29, 2018, that Videocon’s Dhoot provided crores of rupees to a firm he had set up with Deepak and two relatives, six months after his firm got a Rs 3,250-crore loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.

In 2019, the CBI lodged an FIR against the Kochhar couple, Dhoot and firms, including Nupower Renewables and Videocon Industries, for allegedly cheating ICICI Bank of Rs 1,730 crore until March 2012.

The case was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The agency also added Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) of the IPC in the case after their arrest, which has a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

In its FIR, the CBI also named Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd, Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and unknown public servants as accused. It alleged that “the accused (Chanda Kochhar) sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with other accused to cheat ICICI Bank”.

The Kochhars’ lawyer said the arrest was carried out after four years and was in violation of Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which mandates that the investigating officer would have to issue a notice of appearance before an arrest is made.

On December 27, the vacation bench of the high court refused an urgent hearing for the Kochhars and asked them to approach the regular court.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari for Deepak submitted that he had been arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act, where he had been kept in custody for six months. In March last year, the high court granted bail to Deepak in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Deepak, who controlled Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL), was arrested in September 2020 in connection with the money-laundering probe into loans disbursed by ICICI Bank to Videocon Group for alleged pecuniary considerations. The Supreme Court had in January last year rejected the ED’s appeal and refused to interfere in the high court’s decision.

Senior advocate Amit Desai for Chanda submitted that while the prosecution had made a statement in a money laundering case that they did not require her custody, however, she has been arrested in the CBI case and the same was arbitrary.

“CBI has to be given time to file a reply. The question before us is about the illegal arrest. With both in judicial custody, you can apply for bail,” the bench said.

On December 29, a special court sent Kochhars and Dhoot in judicial custody till January 10 after the CBI did not seek their further custody for interrogation.

After the court sought to know if the Kochhars had applied for bail, the lawyers said they have not yet and presently are seeking release on the ground of “illegal” arrest.

