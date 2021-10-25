Loan agent killed in Saki Naka, two arrested

Two men who killed a loan agent over a petty issue at a toddy shop in Saki Naka in the early hours of Sunday have been arrested and booked for murder.

The accused were acquainted with the victim, Mukesh Pawar, 30, police said.

Pawar worked as a loan agent. He was a resident of Sai Darshan CHS in Sangharsh Nagar, Saki Naka. He is survived by his parents, wife and a child. The arrested accused are identified as Pranil Varvandekar, 26, a resident of Maniklal compound in Ghatkopar and Akbar Shaikh, 26, a resident of Sundarbaug in Saki Naka. While Varvandekar is unemployed, Shaikh is an auto rickshaw driver.

The crime took place at around 12.05 am on Sunday. The accused and the victim were drinking toddy at a toddy shop near Asalpha Metro station. “An altercation took place after the victim accidentally pushed their table. The duo took him outside the shop on the road and started kicking and punching him. He was rushed to nearby Rajawadi hospital but was declared dead,” said a police officer from DN Nagar police station.

The police have found CCTV camera footage from the spot which helped them to identify the accused. A case of murder has been registered against them under Section 302 of the IPC. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in police custody.