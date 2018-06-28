Lloyd’s Estate cave-in: ‘Will comply with directions of court commissioner’

Damaged cars at Lloyd’s Estate in Wadala. Prashant Nadkar Damaged cars at Lloyd’s Estate in Wadala. Prashant Nadkar

Developer Dosti Realty on Wednesday told the city civil court that it will comply with the directions given by the court commissioner after a portion of the Lloyd’s Estate residential towers’ compound wall collapsed into an adjoining plot in Wadala on Monday.

The court commissioner had directed Dosti Realty to backfill the caved portion with murum, concrete and rubble immediately to stop it from collapsing further. It had also directed that as a precautionary measure, cross support of steel girders should be provided to shore piling, as per the advice of the developer’s structural engineer and no dewatering be done from Dosti premises.

On Monday, a part of the common compound wall and part of the driveway of the parking lot of Lloyd’s Estate had caved in following torrential rains. Eight cars were damaged and 120 families were made to vacate their homes fearing that the cave-in could have caused structural damage.

In an affidavit, the lawyers for Dosti Realty told the court that they would comply with the directions given by the commissioner. Appearing for Lloyd’s Estate, counsel Ashutosh Kaushik submitted that Dosti Realty should also submit an affidavit on the status of the restoration work of the road and the boundary wall that had collapsed.

The court directed the court commissioner to submit a status report on whether Dosti Realty complied with the directions within the time frame required to complete the work. The case will be heard again on July 31.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App