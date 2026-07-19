Live tracking, CCTV, capped fares: How Maharashtra’s new school bus rules affect your child

For the first time, school bus fares come under an official regulatory framework, with Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) empowered to fix fare structures. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

School bus operators in Maharashtra will no longer be free to decide fares on their own, and parents will soon be able to track buses live and access CCTV footage on a mobile app, under new rules notified by the state government.

For the first time, school bus fares come under an official regulatory framework, with Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) empowered to fix fare structures. The rules also mandate GPS tracking, CCTV cameras, seat belts, panic buttons and digital attendance systems for school transport vehicles across the state.

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Regulations for School Buses) (First Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified by the Home (Transport) Department on July 16, amend the 2011 regulations for educational institution vehicles and take effect after a three-month compliance window. Draft rules had been issued in April for stakeholder feedback.