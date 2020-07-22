Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Pune contributes highest number of daily cases

BMC undertaking a sanitisation drive at Byculla,Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BMC undertaking a sanitisation drive at Byculla,Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra recorded 8369 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total count to 3.27 lakh. The state reported 246 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 12,276. At 1,678, Pune contributed the highest number of cases to the state’s tally, while Mumbai reported 992 cases. Mumbai’s count now stands at 1,03,368 cases while the death toll mounted to 5,817.

A total of 7,188 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases until now to 1,82,217. In the last 20 days of July, Maharashtra has recorded 1.52 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases. The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 68 to 1,416 in Amravati. Two cases have been reported from Chikhaldara, a famous hill station in Vidarbha region, which had remained unaffected so far.

Nearly four months after the state government restricted inter-district travel as part of the lockdown, Transport Minister Anil Parab has said that the state is looking at allowing people to travel to Konkan for the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi, beginning August 22.