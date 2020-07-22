Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Pune contributes highest number of daily cases

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Published: July 22, 2020 12:17:09 am
Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra recorded 8369 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total count to 3.27 lakh. The state reported 246 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 12,276. At 1,678, Pune contributed the highest number of cases to the state’s tally, while Mumbai reported 992 cases. Mumbai’s count now stands at 1,03,368 cases while the death toll mounted to 5,817.

A total of 7,188 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases until now to 1,82,217. In the last 20 days of July, Maharashtra has recorded 1.52 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases. The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 68 to 1,416 in Amravati. Two cases have been reported from Chikhaldara, a famous hill station in Vidarbha region, which had remained unaffected so far.

Nearly four months after the state government restricted inter-district travel as part of the lockdown, Transport Minister Anil Parab has said that the state is looking at allowing people to travel to Konkan for the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi, beginning August 22.

As Covid-19 cases in Mumbai stabilise at 1,200-1,500 fresh cases a day, hospitals are slowly shifting focus to handling patients suffering from other illnesses and bringing on track other specialties. Administrators, however, say it will take several weeks before normalcy for other health services is restored.

In Hinduja hospital (Khar), which remains a non-Covid hospital, semi-elective procedures have begun and admission for laparoscopic surgery or urinary stones have been recorded.

“Elective procedures like joint replacement, cochlear implant or plastic surgeries will take time. Patients are not willing to get hospitalised due to fear of infection unless they have unbearable pain,” said Dr Avinash Supe, executive director of Hinduja Khar.

Patients requiring emergency or semi-emergency procedure including heart surgery, accident, cancer, organ transplant or kidney ailment are undergoing hospitalisation but those who need procedures like cosmetic surgery, dermatology, joint or hip replacement prefer waiting. In out patient department, the hospital has noted a slight rise from last month, about 300 patients attend in a week. Before the pandemic, the hospital recorded 2,000 patients per week in OPD.