scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Live-in partner murder: Woman’s father approached police with missing person complaint in October

The couple were staying in Naigaon and shifted base to Delhi earlier this year. The Delhi Police arrested the man for allegedly killing the woman, chopping her body into multiple pieces and dumping them at different locations in the city.

The police said the accused, identified as Aftab Poonawaala, was arrested after the family of the deceased woman lodged a case against him. The woman’s body has still not been recovered, they said.

A 26-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in Delhi was said to be in a live-in relationship with him since 2019 after her parents disapproved of their relationship, said the police in Maharashtra. The police identified the woman as Shraddha Walkar from Vasai and said her father approached the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police to file a missing person complaint in October this year.

Shraddha had met the accused, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, through a dating app when she was working at a call centre in Malad, said the police. In October 2019, she informed her family about the relationship but they did not approve of it and she moved in with him as the couple were staying in Naigaon. Since then she did not visit her family except in early 2020 when her mother passed away, said the police. The couple went for a trip to north India earlier this year and shifted base to Delhi, the police added.

Shraddha’s family used to communicate with her through one of her male childhood friends. In September this year, the friend informed Shraddha’s father that even he had been unable to contact her since May.

Shraddha’s father then asked the friend to come home and he told her family that she had left Mumbai and moved to Delhi in March 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...

Her father tried to contact her but when he got no response, he approached the Vasai police station on October 6 with a missing complaint. The complaint was forwarded to the Manikpur police station in Vasai on October 12. The Manikpur police then contacted the Delhi Police, who began investigating the matter and traced Poonawalla.

More from Mumbai

The Delhi Police arrested the accused for allegedly killing the victim, chopping her body into multiple pieces and dumping them at different locations in the city. The incident took place in May this year but it came to light six months later, said the police.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 04:39:23 pm
Next Story

In Rahul’s Yatra, other scions too march forward

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement