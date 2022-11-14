Live-in partner murder: Woman’s father approached police with missing person complaint in October

A 26-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in Delhi was said to be in a live-in relationship with him since 2019 after her parents disapproved of their relationship, said the police in Maharashtra. The police identified the woman as Shraddha Walkar from Vasai and said her father approached the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police to file a missing person complaint in October this year.

Shraddha had met the accused, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, through a dating app when she was working at a call centre in Malad, said the police. In October 2019, she informed her family about the relationship but they did not approve of it and she moved in with him as the couple were staying in Naigaon. Since then she did not visit her family except in early 2020 when her mother passed away, said the police. The couple went for a trip to north India earlier this year and shifted base to Delhi, the police added.

Shraddha’s family used to communicate with her through one of her male childhood friends. In September this year, the friend informed Shraddha’s father that even he had been unable to contact her since May.

Shraddha’s father then asked the friend to come home and he told her family that she had left Mumbai and moved to Delhi in March 2022.

Her father tried to contact her but when he got no response, he approached the Vasai police station on October 6 with a missing complaint. The complaint was forwarded to the Manikpur police station in Vasai on October 12. The Manikpur police then contacted the Delhi Police, who began investigating the matter and traced Poonawalla.

The Delhi Police arrested the accused for allegedly killing the victim, chopping her body into multiple pieces and dumping them at different locations in the city. The incident took place in May this year but it came to light six months later, said the police.