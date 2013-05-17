Litterbugs beware: Clean-up marshals are back

The controversial clean-up marshals scheme under which people would be fined for littering and dirtying public places is back.

Under the scheme originally introduced in 2006,around 700 marshals were hired from different private agencies with powers to fine people found littering or spitting in public. The fines ranged from Rs 20 to Rs 20,000.

Following allegations of corruption and improper conduct by the marshals,BMC has now decided to outsource the work to agencies that employ ex-servicemen.

It has also revoked the right of marshals to fine medical practitioners Rs 20,000 for improper disposal of biomedical waste.

The scheme has been approved by the standing committee and will be implemented within a month, said Prakash Kadam,chief engineer of the BMC solid waste management department.

Another major change in the scheme is that every marshal must get a no-objection certificate from police as a certificate of clean record. Additionally,every marshal must be educated at least up to SSC and know Marathi.

If a marshal is found guilty of misconduct,strict action will be taken against the supplier agency.

Marshals (in the original scheme) would threaten and blackmail people to collect fines, said a senior civic official,adding that BMC hoped new marshals would work to ensure a cleaner city.

