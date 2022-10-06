Mumbai: Yuva Sena circulates pics of liquor bottles, garbage on Kalina campus after CM Shinde’s Dussehra rally

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Dussehra rally, political feud continues to brew on the Mumbai University’s Kalina campus Thursday that provided the parking facility for the event. Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, has circulated photos and videos of liquor bottles strewn around apart from heaps of garbage dumped after the event held on Wednesday.

Photos and videos of the messy varsity campus grounds, which were used for parking vehicles ahead of Shinde’s Dussehra rally at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) BKC Ground, are being circulated widely.

Even liquor bottles are seen lying around besides heaps of plastic bottles, thrown-away food, food packages, and other garbage, said Yuva Sena workers who have sought action against the organisers.

Yuva Sena circulates pics of liquor bottles, garbage on Kalina campus after CM Shinde’s Dussehra rally pic.twitter.com/lvpjAuZXpB — Express Mumbai (@ie_mumbai) October 6, 2022

“Different grounds on the Kalina campus, including its helipad, were used for parking vehicles coming for the CM’s rally on Wednesday. This has caused a tremendous mess on campus. It is very unfortunate that some of the visitors consumed liquor on the premises of an educational institution. We want to know if the Deputy Chief Minister will be taking action against such irresponsible behaviour,” said Pradeep Sawant of the Yuva Sena who has been a member of the Mumbai University Senate.

Last week Yuva Sena and a few other students’ organisations raised objections to the varsity’s decision to allow parking of vehicles coming for CM’s Dussehra rally on Kalina campus grounds.