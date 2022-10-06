scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Mumbai: Yuva Sena circulates pics of liquor bottles, garbage on Kalina campus after CM Shinde’s Dussehra rally

Last week Yuva Sena and a few other students’ organisations raised objections to the decision to allow Kalina campus grounds for parking of vehicles coming for Maharashtra CM’s Dussehra rally.

Political feud continues to brew on the Mumbai University’s Kalina campus that provided the parking facility for the event. ( Photo source: Screengrab/ Express Video)

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Dussehra rally, political feud continues to brew on the Mumbai University’s Kalina campus Thursday that provided the parking facility for the event. Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, has circulated photos and videos of liquor bottles strewn around apart from heaps of garbage dumped after the event held on Wednesday.

Photos and videos of the messy varsity campus grounds, which were used for parking vehicles ahead of Shinde’s Dussehra rally at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) BKC Ground, are being circulated widely.

Even liquor bottles are seen lying around besides heaps of plastic bottles, thrown-away food, food packages, and other garbage, said Yuva Sena workers who have sought action against the organisers.

 

“Different grounds on the Kalina campus, including its helipad, were used for parking vehicles coming for the CM’s rally on Wednesday. This has caused a tremendous mess on campus. It is very unfortunate that some of the visitors consumed liquor on the premises of an educational institution. We want to know if the Deputy Chief Minister will be taking action against such irresponsible behaviour,” said Pradeep Sawant of the Yuva  Sena who has been a member of the Mumbai University Senate.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...

Last week Yuva Sena and a few other students’ organisations raised objections to the varsity’s decision to allow parking of vehicles coming for CM’s Dussehra rally on Kalina campus grounds.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 02:45:12 pm
Next Story

Mayor among 18 killed in attack on city hall in southern Mexico

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement