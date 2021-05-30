Liquor ban lifted: Fadnavis backed decision, now opposing it, says Congress

Two days after the Maharashtra Cabinet decided to lift the liquor ban imposed on Chandrapur district by the previous BJP-led government, the Congress on Saturday came down heavily on the BJP for opposing the decision after speaking in “favour” of it.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to lift the embargo on liquor in Chandrapur district and it is surprising that BJP has suddenly turned around and opposed the decision. Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, had backed the decision of lifting liquor ban in the Budget Session,” said party spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

Sawant asked whether BJP MLA from Chandrapur, Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Fadnavis himself have become supporters of “illicit flow of money generated from this illegal trade of liquor”. “BJP is a party with double standards. It is ready to stoop to any level for political opportunism,” he added.

In his speech during this year’s Budget Session, Fadnavis had said that the leaders have indulged in corporatisation of illicit liquor in Chandrapur and that Mungantiwar may have regretted the decision taken to impose the liquor ban when he was a minister.

Fadnavis had further said that “people involved in this illegal trade” would not allow the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to lift the embargo. “All illegal liquor dealers will come together and become proponents of the ban,” he had said.

“…In fact, all were not proponents of the embargo but proponents of illicit flow of money (maal paani). All these people are getting dirty money…,” he had added.

Sawant said: “The motive of the BJP’s opposition is now clear from this self-evident statement of Fadnavis. Unfortunately, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Devendra Fadnavis, along with the BJP, have opposed the decision to lift the ban.”

He added that with this, BJP has become a “supporter of dirty money”.