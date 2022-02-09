‘Lions not threatened by jackals’: Fadnavis on Raut’s ‘will expose BJP’

Hours after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed he will “expose” BJP and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis “will not be able to visit his home town Nagpur“, the latter hit out and said, “Sher kabhi gidado se nahi darta (lions are not threatened by jackals)”.

Raut said BJP is misusing central agencies against him, his family and friends as he has refused to buckle under the pressure. He also alleged that the BJP wants to initiate mid-term polls in Maharashtra.

Wednesday Fadnavis said, “If Raut has any complaint against the investigating agencies he is free to go to the court. Why is he so restless? Why is he making wild allegations against the BJP and its leaders who are doing their job as the Opposition in Maharashtra?”

The former CM added, “It is evident that Raut is playing the victim card. He wants to divert the attention and show he is being wronged. It is all public posturing. He is essentially an editor who knows how to make a headline. So, every morning he speaks something. It is just his way to remain in headlines and news.”

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Tuesday chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Raut had noted that decade-old transactions are being unearthed and questioned although there was no money laundering.

The Sena leader elicited support from NCP minister and spokesperson Nawab Malik . According to Malik, “Fadnavis had been hounding political opponents by unleashing central investigating agencies against them in false charges. It is a tactic to put pressure on opponents. The BJP has been trying to adopt this strategy as they failed to retain power in Maharashtra.”