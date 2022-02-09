Lion is never threatened by jackals: Fadnavis

Responding to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s statement that if he were to “expose the BJP’s designs, Devendra Fadnavis will not be able to visit his home town Nagpur”, the leader of the Opposition on Wednesday said “lions don’t get threatened by jackals”.

The former chief minister said, “Sher kabhi gidado se nahi darta. If Raut has any complaint against the investigating agencies, he is free to go to court. Why is he so restless? Why is he making wild allegations against the BJP and its leaders who are doing their job as the opposition in Maharashtra?”

Fadnavis said Raut is “essentially an editor who knows how to make a headline”. “So, every morning, he speaks something. It is just his way to remain in headlines and news,” he added.

Earlier, Raut had written a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu alleging that central agencies were being misused to harass him, his family and friends. Raut said decades-old transactions were being unearthed and questioned even as he insisted there was no instance of money laundering.

The Sena leader found support in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister and spokesperson Nawab Malik who said, “Fadnavis has been hounding the political opponents by unleashing central investigating agencies against them in false charges. It is a tactic to put pressure on opponents.” The BJP has been trying to adopt this strategy as they failed to retain power in Maharashtra, he added.