Lining devotees’ eyes with surma, selling ittar outside Mumbai’s Gol Masjid since 40 years

Sheikh Yusuf Usman (not in picture) at work. Amit Chakravarty Sheikh Yusuf Usman (not in picture) at work. Amit Chakravarty

For a devotee offering Friday prayers at the Gol Masjid near Bombay Hospital, Sheikh Yusuf Usman is a familiar face. Usman, now wrinkled and grey, claims he has been sitting at the entrance of the Gol Masjid for the past 40 years. He has been lining the eyes of the faithful with surma (kohl) and dabbing their wrists with ittar (perfume) as they come to the mosque for Friday namaaz. The practice of applying surma and ittar is recommended as per Islamic traditions as it was done by the Prophet Mohammed, he says. In many city mosques, men rushing in for Friday prayers in the middle of a busy day, find Usman very helpful.

“People usually put surma themselves when they are at home. But, while coming to the masjid, they may not get the time. I began by applying surma first and after a few years, people began asking if I also had ittar since I sit at the entrance to the masjid. So, I also began selling ittar,” says Usman.

His customers sit on the small ledge outside the masjid while Usman carefully applies the surma under their eyes. His only tool is his small stick with a rounded end. Usman has two of these sticks and he alternates between them every week.

During the week, Usman runs a small key-making shop near Bandra railway station. He says he has worked there since first moving to Mumbai from Aurangabad 60 years ago. “During Ramzan, I noticed how near Mohammed Ali Road, there were a few people who would sit and apply surma. I picked the idea from there and began doing this since,” he says. On Fridays, Usman began taking a break from his key-making shop. He says he chose to come to Gol Masjid as, he says, he often travelled to the nearby Marine Drive in his younger days and was acquainted with the area. “When I was young, I used to really enjoy coming to this side towards the Marine Drive promenade. My friends and I used to often go there in a group. So, when I first began working in this profession, I chose to come to Gol Masjid. Since then, all the people working at the masjid know me and I have my prime spot right at the entrance. Moving anywhere else now does not make any sense,” says Usman.

Usman lives alone in Bandra after the death of his brother. He pauses to think of his age and claims to be at least 100 years old. On Fridays, as the afternoon prayers draw a crowd, Usman takes a train from Bandra to Marine Lines station. As the crowd begins trickling in, Usman begins his work. Within the first hour of the crowd gathering, Usman applies surma to around 15 men and sells ittar to over four.

“I keep my (key-making) shop closed on Fridays as it is more profitable for me to come here. I can afford to close my shop by making more money here outside the masjid,” he says. He charges around Rs 15 from a person for applying the surma.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App