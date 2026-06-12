‘Line of decency crossed’: CM Fadnavis reacts to viral videos linked to comedian Pranit More

Reacting to the recent controversies surrounding stand-up comedian Pranit More’s viral videos, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Friday said the Constitution should be respected and not abused.

During a media interaction in Mumbai, the chief minister said that when the line of decency is crossed, it also amounts to infringement of the freedom and dignity of people and society guaranteed by the Constitution.

His comments came a day after the Maharashtra Police registered a complaint against More, and two participants – web developer Himanshu Jangra, and doctor Sejal Pawar – for their comments during the crowd-work segment of a stand-up show.

Crowd work is a style of stand-up comedy wherein the performer converses directly with the audience.