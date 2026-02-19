Lilavati trust writes to PM alleging Rs 100 cr funds siphon, seeks central probe

The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust has written to PM Modi alleging a Rs 100 crore siphoning of charitable funds, forgery of trust records and intimidation of trustees. (File Photo)

The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which runs the prominent Lilavati Hospital, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging a Rs 100 crore siphoning of charitable funds, forgery of trust records and intimidation of trustees.

In a 67-page letter dated February 18, permanent trustee Prashant Kishor Mehta accused former permanent trustee Rajesh Mehta of being “The principal architect of a criminal conspiracy to destabilise the hospital’s governance and divert funds abroad”.

Among others named in the letter are the trust’s former executive director as well as ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, accused of intimidation.

The complaint further alleged that forged minutes were circulated to paralyse decision making within the trust and that hospital staff were coerced into signing letters backing Rajesh Mehta’s bid to be declared managing trustee. Mehta also claimed that trustees and their families faced threats and abusive language, including against elderly members.