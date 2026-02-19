Lilavati trust writes to PM alleging Rs 100 cr funds siphon, seeks central probe

Permanent trustee accuses ex-members, officials of intimidation, money laundering

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 19, 2026 09:31 PM IST
The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust has written to PM Modi alleging a Rs 100 crore siphoning of charitable funds, forgery of trust records and intimidation of trustees.The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust has written to PM Modi alleging a Rs 100 crore siphoning of charitable funds, forgery of trust records and intimidation of trustees. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which runs the prominent Lilavati Hospital, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging a Rs 100 crore siphoning of charitable funds, forgery of trust records and intimidation of trustees.

In a 67-page letter dated February 18, permanent trustee Prashant Kishor Mehta accused former permanent trustee Rajesh Mehta of being “The principal architect of a criminal conspiracy to destabilise the hospital’s governance and divert funds abroad”.

Among others named in the letter are the trust’s former executive director as well as ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, accused of intimidation.

The complaint further alleged that forged minutes were circulated to paralyse decision making within the trust and that hospital staff were coerced into signing letters backing Rajesh Mehta’s bid to be declared managing trustee. Mehta also claimed that trustees and their families faced threats and abusive language, including against elderly members.

Describing the alleged acts as institutional sabotage, Mehta wrote that the developments pose risks to patient care, emergency services and the hospital’s reputation. He has sought urgent intervention by central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, to safeguard charitable assets and restore governance.

Param Bir Singh and Rajesh Mehta did not respond to queries seeking comment.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Chandrababu Naidu
One million youth, a Quantum university, and AI labs: Naidu’s blueprint for Andhra Pradesh
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Live Blog
Advertisement