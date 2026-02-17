Lilavati Hospital trustees terminate Rajesh Mehta over alleged financial irregularities, intimidation

The commission noted that Rajesh engaged in coercion, intimidation, and interference in the Trust’s functioning. The termination letter described his conduct as “extremely dangerous and unacceptable.”

Lilavati Trust terminates Rajesh Mehta over alleged fraud, coercion; Charity Commission nod cited.
The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust on Monday terminated permanent trustee Rajesh Mehta after allegations of financial fraud, intimidation and attempts to usurp control of the hospital.

Rajiv Mehta, trustee of Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, said, “The majority of the board of trustees have decided to terminate Rajesh Mehta as a permanent trustee for his illegal act done with Param Bir Singh. We got the confirmation of the charity commission at 3pm today.”

The termination letter read, “Mr Rajesh Mehta’s conduct is extremely dangerous and unacceptable thereby being incapable of as a trustee and refusing to act in the interest of the Trust particularly. Accordingly, the majority of the trustees have passed the Circular Resolution dates 16th February 2026, for Mr Rajesh Mehta’s removal.”

Rajesh and Singh did not respond to the allegations when The Indian Express reached out.

A preliminary review by the hospital’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Satish M Shroff, who joined on January 21, flagged serious financial irregularities. His report revealed that advances worth nearly ₹34 crore were paid between April and December 2025 to vendors for pharmacy supplies, surgical consumables, and infrastructure project, but no materials were delivered. Four companies: Pharma Chemist and Distribution Pvt Ltd, Aetronomic Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Wellness Orthocare LLP, and Medipharma, together received over ₹30.5 crore without supplying goods.

On February 14, 2026, the CFO compiled all the list of irregularities and drafted a letter to chairperson Charu Mehta, Rajiv Mehta, Prashant Mehta and COO Dr. Niraj Uttamani.

The Trust has prepared a recovery suit in the Bombay High Court against Mehta, Singh, and associates, alleging collusion and fraud.

Live Blog
