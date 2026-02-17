Lilavati Hospital trustees terminate Rajesh Mehta over alleged financial irregularities, intimidation

The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust on Monday terminated permanent trustee Rajesh Mehta after allegations of financial fraud, intimidation and attempts to usurp control of the hospital.

Rajiv Mehta, trustee of Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, said, “The majority of the board of trustees have decided to terminate Rajesh Mehta as a permanent trustee for his illegal act done with Param Bir Singh. We got the confirmation of the charity commission at 3pm today.”

The commission noted that Rajesh engaged in coercion, intimidation, and interference in the Trust’s functioning. The termination letter described his conduct as “extremely dangerous and unacceptable.”