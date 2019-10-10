‘Like felling trees in Aarey Colony’: Mahul residents seek prompt action on HC order

Hundreds of residents of Mahul on Wednesday approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and state secretariat to submit applications demanding immediate relocation from the area, which they called a “living hell”.

Advertising

Referring to the promptness of the state government that had started hacking trees hours after a Bombay High Court verdict dismissed all petitions against the felling of around 2,700 trees in Aarey Colony for a Metro car shed, Mahul residents said that despite a lapse of almost two weeks, there has been no progress on the high court’s order on Mahul.

On September 23, the Bombay High Court had ordered the state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to shift residents out of Mahul or pay their rent if there is no accommodation available with the government.

On Wednesday, hundreds of citizens submitted applications seeking accommodation or rent. The court, in its order, had said that the government should give alternative accommodation to Mahul residents and till the time they don’t, the residents should be given Rs 15,000 per month as rent and Rs 45,000 as deposit money.

Advertising

Bilal Khan of ‘Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao’ (GBGB), who is supporting the fight of the Mahul residents, said, “The government has shown unprecedented promptness in cutting trees following the high court order, but same government is silent on shifting of Mahul residents who are facing death daily due to pollution and poor living conditions. The court has given them 12-week time, but in last about 15 days the government did nothing and now they are planning to move Supreme Court against the high court order.”

Residents of Mahul have been complaining about the high level of pollution and poor state of living in the area. Nandu Shinde, a resident of Mahul has said that they submitted applications before the BMC and state secretariat as per the court order.