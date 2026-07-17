Like buildings, Mumbai’s trees to now be surveyed as ‘dangerous’, ‘very dangerous’ and ‘healthy’

Mumbai's civic body is planning to rope in botanists and Botany students to survey the health of Mumbai’s trees amid alarming rise in the tree collapse cases.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
2 min readUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 08:25 PM IST
An uprooted tree lies on ground after heavy rain and gusty winds, at Marine Drive in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)Botanists and Botany students will now survey Mumbai's trees as ‘dangerous’, ‘very dangerous’ and ‘healthy'
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With the city recording a sharp spike in tree collapses during the heavy rain spell earlier this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is eyeing to rope in botanists and students of botany to survey the health of Mumbai’s trees in a bid to identify them as ‘dangerous’, ‘very dangerous’ or ‘safe’.

According to civic records, over 830 trees were uprooted in Mumbai between June 22, 2026 and July 6, 2026 while 1,238 cases of branch collapses were reported during the same period. On June 30, a fatal accident hit Chembur’s Road no. 11 after a large tree fell upon a school van ferrying students back home.

While 11 managed to escape, an 11-year-old, Vihan Srivastava was killed in the mishap.

Amidst alarms over the rising cases of tree collapses, senior civic officials on Friday convened a meeting with horticulturists, botanists as well as biologists to ascertain ways to determine the factor behind the uprooting of trees.

During the meeting, the civic administration chalked plans to conduct a comprehensive survey across wards – through botanists and students – whether roadside trees will be scientifically classified into categories of healthy, very dangerous and dangerous. Accordingly, the survey will also entail creation of a separate database pertaining to the tree’s age, species, location, life span as well as structural stability.

In a bid to enhance awareness amongst citizens, the panel discussed the possibility to create a booklet entailing details about tree conservation, pruning, and overall care by citizens.

Amongst other suggestions mooted by experts included creation of an update SOP for tree pruning, and scientific analysis of tree roots.

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The BMC also proposed plans for enhancing bamboo cultivation and creation of ‘biodiversity zones’ in barren pockets as a part of its preparation of an action plan for phase wise conservation of Mumbai’s trees.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

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