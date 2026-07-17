Like buildings, Mumbai’s trees to now be surveyed as ‘dangerous’, ‘very dangerous’ and ‘healthy’

Botanists and Botany students will now survey Mumbai's trees as ‘dangerous’, ‘very dangerous’ and ‘healthy'

With the city recording a sharp spike in tree collapses during the heavy rain spell earlier this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is eyeing to rope in botanists and students of botany to survey the health of Mumbai’s trees in a bid to identify them as ‘dangerous’, ‘very dangerous’ or ‘safe’.

According to civic records, over 830 trees were uprooted in Mumbai between June 22, 2026 and July 6, 2026 while 1,238 cases of branch collapses were reported during the same period. On June 30, a fatal accident hit Chembur’s Road no. 11 after a large tree fell upon a school van ferrying students back home.

While 11 managed to escape, an 11-year-old, Vihan Srivastava was killed in the mishap.