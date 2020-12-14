Light showers in Mumbai and neighbouring areas

Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received light to moderate showers accompanied by a dip in temperature. (ANI)

Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received light to moderate showers accompanied by a dip in temperature.

KS Hosalikar, Head, Regional Meteorological Center said that Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received light rains in the last six hours at most places.

Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received light to moderate showers today accompanied by a dip in temperature. In video, rain lashes parts of Navi Mumbai 📷: @Amit_Photowalla pic.twitter.com/uyxZgcAnKZ — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) December 14, 2020

Light to moderate rains are expected to continue for the next three to four hours in the region.

“Latest satellite image indicating cloudyness over North Konkan region. Light to mod rains expected to continue for next 3,4 hrs. There could be traffic jams, poor visibility,” Hosalikar tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.