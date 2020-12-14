scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 14, 2020
Top news

Light showers in Mumbai and neighbouring areas

KS Hosalikar, Head, Regional Meteorological Center said that Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received light rains in the last six hours at most places.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | December 14, 2020 9:39:00 am
Light showers in Mumbai and neighbouring areasMumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received light to moderate showers accompanied by a dip in temperature. (ANI)

Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received light to moderate showers accompanied by a dip in temperature.

KS Hosalikar, Head, Regional Meteorological Center said that Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received light rains in the last six hours at most places.

Light to moderate rains are expected to continue for the next three to four hours in the region.

“Latest satellite image indicating cloudyness over North Konkan region. Light to mod rains expected to continue for next 3,4 hrs. There could be traffic jams, poor visibility,” Hosalikar tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement