Light showers in Mumbai after a two-day break; orange alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg

A man pushes his hand cart loaded with cooking gas cylinders through a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, Saturday, June 12, 2021. The city was battered with heavy rainfall that continued for days. (AP Photo)

Following a dry spell of two days, Mumbai on Tuesday recorded light rainfall. As per the 48-hour forecast issued by the IMD, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in the city and suburbs in the coming days.

The weather bureau has issued an orange alert for Wednesday and Thursday for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg with the forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

“An offshore trough runs from North Maharashtra coast to North Kerala coast; under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning very likely over South Konkan and Goa, Karnataka during the next three days,” said IMD.

Parts of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have been recording light rains since Tuesday morning.

In the 24 hours ending Tuesday at 8.30 am, IMD Colaba observatory recorded no rains and IMD Santacruz observatory recorded 0.8mm rains.