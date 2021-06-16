Light showers in Mumbai after a two-day break; orange alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg

June 16, 2021 3:10:33 am
Following a dry spell of two days, Mumbai on Tuesday recorded light rainfall. As per the 48-hour forecast issued by the IMD, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in the city and suburbs in the coming days.
The weather bureau has issued an orange alert for Wednesday and Thursday for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg with the forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.
“An offshore trough runs from North Maharashtra coast to North Kerala coast; under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning very likely over South Konkan and Goa, Karnataka during the next three days,” said IMD.
Parts of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have been recording light rains since Tuesday morning.
In the 24 hours ending Tuesday at 8.30 am, IMD Colaba observatory recorded no rains and IMD Santacruz observatory recorded 0.8mm rains.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-