Saturday, July 16, 2022

Light rainfall in Mumbai, Tulsi lake overflows

Tulsi lake, the third of the seven lakes that supplies drinking water to Mumbai, started overflowing in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, said BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ajay Rathod.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 17, 2022 12:34:16 am
In the first 16 days of July, the city recorded 1,112.3 mm of rainfall. (Representational/Express file photo)

After days of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the intensity of the showers reduced on Saturday, which recorded light rainfall throughout the day.
In nine hours ending at 5.30 pm on Saturday, the India Meteorological department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 6.4 mm of rain, while the Colaba observatory recorded 6.2 mm of rain. In the 24-hour period, the Santacruz observatory recorded 25.7 mm of rain, which is categorised as moderate rainfall. According to IMD’s 48-hour forecast, generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain is likely in Mumbai city and suburbs.

In the first 16 days of July, the city recorded 1,112.3 mm of rainfall. The rain, which persisted since July 1, also recharged the dams. Tulsi lake, the third of the seven lakes that supplies drinking water to Mumbai, started overflowing in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, said BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ajay Rathod.

Tulsi lake supplies four million gallons of water per day to Mumbai. Earlier, Modaksagar and Tansa lakes had overflowed. The seven lakes are 78.63 per cent of their total water capacity to hold 14.47 lakh million litre.

