Light rainfall in Mumbai as city celebrates Holi

As Mumbai celebrated Holi on Tuesday, the city and its adjoining areas experienced light rainfall that started from the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and lasted till early Tuesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted last week that the city would experience light to moderate rainfall during the first half of this week. Weather experts from the IMD on Tuesday said that the rainfall the city experienced was restricted to drizzles and could not be measured at the two main observatories at Santacruz and Colaba.

Besides this, some of the rainfall-measuring stations in Mumbai recorded rains below 1 mm.

Till 11.45 am on Tuesday, Jogeshwari in the western suburbs recorded 0.5 mm rainfall, followed by Andheri (0.25 mm). The rainfall in all the local rainfall recording stations of Mumbai, including Mumbai airport, did not reach the measuring level.

Under IMD Mumbai’s jurisdiction, Bhoirwadi in Kalyan district recorded the highest rainfall of 2.6 mm.

Sushma Nair, a scientist from IMD Mumbai, said the city is experiencing unseasonal rains due to easterly and westerly disturbances. “This kind of rainfall is not abnormal, because, usually the months of March, April and May are known as the period for pre-monsoon rains. This year, there is an interaction of easterlies and westerlies happening and whenever such kind of phenomenon occurs, there is rainfall. Also, a trough has developed in the Konkan region which currently extends till Chhattisgarh, owing to these factors we are experiencing light rainfall in Mumbai,” Nair told The Indian Express. “It is unlikely for Mumbai to see more rains now as it started from Palghar yesterday and now it is shifting diagonally towards Ratnagiri,” she added.

Earlier, on Monday, Mumbai recorded the hottest day of this year at 39.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD official said that on Tuesday, the day temperature may be lesser, owing to the rains.