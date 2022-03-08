Light rainfall forecast for Mumbai today

The first pre-monsoon thunderstorm and showers of the season are very likely to take place in the 18 districts of the state on March 8-9. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert is issued in districts of the Konkan, Western Maharashtra and Vidarbha region.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40kmph) are very likely at isolated places in Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Satara, Pune, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Beed, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Auran-gabad, Jalna, Buldhana, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli, according to the forecast.

Light rainfall is also forecast for Mumbai on March 8-9. A partly cloudy sky is forecast for March 10. In the last decade, rainfall was recorded thrice in March — 2015 (13mm), 2016 (10mm) and 2018 (Trace). The month recorded record rainfall in 2006 at 13.1 mm.

Meanwhile, temperatures continued to stay above normal in the city. On Monday, a minimum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius was recorded, which was two degrees above normal. While the maximum temperature was 33.7 degrees C, which was a degree above normal. According to the forecast, the maximum temperature will rise to 37 degrees Celsius towards the end of this week.