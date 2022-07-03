Light rainfall after 2 days of downpour

AFTER TWO days of incessant showers, the rainfall intensity reduced in the city from Saturday morning. Partly cloudy skies and light rainfall were recorded throughout the day.

In 10 hours on Saturday ending at 6 pm, the city recorded 3.83 mm of rainfall while the eastern suburbs and the western suburbs recorded 5.39 mm and 4.79 mm of rainfall, respectively. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) updated its rainfall alert from heavy rainfall to moderate rainfall likely on Sunday.

According to the district forecast and warning, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai over the next two days. Heavy rainfall is likely to return from July 5.

Following the overnight showers, in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded heavy rainfall of 105 mm. At 23.8 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature was two degrees below normal in Mumbai on Saturday.

With sustained rain activity, the total rainfall recorded during this season by the IMD’s Colaba station stands at 621.4 mm of rainfall, which is 20.8 mm above normal, while the IMD’s Santacruz station recorded 572.2 mm of rainfall, which is 31.8 mm below normal.

Even though, the city received heavy to very heavy rainfall, the water level in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city is still low. The lakes have 1,70,520 million litres of water or 11.78 per cent of their total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres. Due to the inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes, the city is reeling under a 10 per cent water cut from June 27.

Mumbai gets its water supply from five lakes — Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar — in Thane and Nashik districts and Tulsi and Vihar, the two lakes located within city limits inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Except for Vihar and Tulsi lakes which received heavy rainfall (above 150 mm) in the last 24 hours, the other five lakes received light to moderate rainfall.