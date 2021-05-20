Light rain in Mumbai, Thane today: IMD

After starting the week on a rainy note, the rainfall and squally winds are set to subside with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicting very light rain for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Thursday.

“There will be a reduction in rainfall activity in Maharashtra starting from Wednesday night,” an official from IMD said.

Light rain was recorded in Mumbai and neighbouring districts between late Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 0.5 mm rain on Wednesday.

In the southern Konkan coast – Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg – a thunderstorm with lightning and rain at isolated places is very likely on Thursday. “Thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning and gusty winds, are very likely at isolated places in the next 24 hours,” the IMD forecast said.

While Ratnagiri recorded light rain at 0.2 mm on Wednesday, Alibaug in Raigad – among the worst-affected by Cyclone Tauktae – recorded moderate rainfall at 23.2 mm.

At 32.7 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature in Mumbai was recorded was one degree below normal on Wednesday, while the night temperature was three degrees below normal at 24.4 degrees Celsius. High relative humidity was recorded on Wednesday morning at 90 per cent, which by evening had dropped to 69 per cent.