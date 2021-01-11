Light rain in Mumbai

Across the state, which recorded above normal night temperatures on Sunday, the IMD has forecast dry conditions from Monday. (File)

Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, recorded light rain between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The IMD’s Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded trace rainfall (less than 1 mm) during this period.

Since January 1, while the Santacruz station had recorded 0.2 mm of rain, Colaba observatory had seen 0.6 mm of total rainfall. The cloudy weather is predominantly due to active easterly winds, leading to an upsurge in the moisture content over the region, resulting in thunderstorm and rainfall over western Maharashtra.

Across the state, which recorded above normal night temperatures on Sunday, the IMD has forecast dry conditions from Monday. The winter chill is expected to return next week. The IMD has suggested that Maharashtra’s minimum temperatures will show a downward trend from January 14.

In Mumbai, the minimum temperature continued to be above normal. The Santacruz observatory recorded night temperature at 22.9 degrees Celsius – 5.4 degrees C above normal. Colaba station recorded minimum temperature at 22.8 degrees C, which is 3.2 degrees C above normal.