Light rain in Mumbai, neighbouring districts till Sept 1: IMD

AFTER NO significant rainfall was recorded for almost the entire month of August, the south-west monsoon is going to pick up pace in its final leg in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted enhancement in rainfall from September 3 in South Konkan, including Mumbai and interiors of Maharashtra. The Met department has forecast “very light to light” rain for the next 24 hours in Mumbai.

Advertising

According to the district forecast by the Met department, neighbouring districts of Mumbai, Palghar and Thane, are likely to receive “moderate to light” rain till September 1. Continuing with the break in rainfall, Pune is also likely to get “very light to light” rainfall till the end of this month. North Maharashtra districts — Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon and Nandurbar — are also likely to receive “very light to light” rainfall till the end of this month.

On August 6, Mumbai had received its third-highest 24-hour rainfall at 204 mm. However, soon after that, there has been no heavy rain recorded in the city. The absence of rain clouds has also led to a rise in temperatures and humidity.

Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above normal and -0.1 degree below normal. The IMD had forecast more or less similar temperature and humidity for next 48 hours.

Advertising

Last year, August’s highest maximum temperature was at 31.7 degrees Celsius. The all-time record for the highest maximum temperature is 33.5 degrees Celsius, registered on August 26, 1969.

On Wednesday morning, relative humidity was recorded at 86 per cent. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai recorded 6 mm rainfall, while the IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 1 mm in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The total seasonal rainfall till August 28 stands at 2,535.4 mm, 701.9 mm above normal. On Monday, Mumbai crossed its annual average rainfall, which is 2,350 mm.

The city’s annual average rainfall now stands at 2,530.54 mm. “Generally cloudy with light to moderate rain is likely in city and suburbs,” read the forecast by IMD.